Yamaha India aims to strengthen its footprint in the premium 125-250cc segment

Yamaha Motor India is aiming to strengthen its footprint in the premium two-wheeler segment. The two-wheeler brand claims to be committed to having a strong and strategic portfolio in the premium 125 cc scooter and 150-250cc motorcycles, claims a PTI report.

(Also Read: 2021 Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid scooter launched: All you need to know)

The Japanese two-wheeler major currently holds a 20% market share in the Indian premium two-wheeler space in the sub-quarter-litre segment. With the strategic product portfolio, the company aims to take this market share higher, indicated Yamaha Motor India Chairman Motofumi Shitara.

As Shitara stated, the company's product portfolio will target all the rider segments. These will aim at new riders, experienced riders, riders seeking the finest technologies and advanced controls etc.

"We strongly believe that there is a huge opportunity for us in this segment as the customers are stepping up from the lower displacement bikes to higher models for more excitement. The perception of customers is continuously changing, over the years we have noticed that customers are now demanding high-performance two-wheelers, representing their spirit of riding," Shitara reportedly said.

The company also aims to bring racing-inspired products to India in an attempt to boost its premium product portfolio. The company is also claimed to be focusing on metro cities and surrounding districts in order to tap the young buyers who contribute the lion's share in the Indian two-wheeler market. In this growth strategy, the increasing demand for personal mobility would help the brand to achieve success, hopes Shitara.

He believes that the 150cc segment holds enormous value for both new riders and those who are aiming at upgrading their two-wheelers to larger and more powerful engine capacity. "We intend to acquire a larger percentage with the newly launched YZF-R15 V4 and the AEROX 155, along with our existing range of premium offerings in the 125cc scooter, and the 150cc and 250cc motorcycling space," Shitara further said.