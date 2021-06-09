Yamaha FZ-X India launch likely on June 18

Yamaha Motor India is gearing up to introduce a new motorcycle on June 18th. The company has recently sent a launch invite without mentioning the name of the upcoming product. Albeit, chances are that the new product is most likely the FZ-X motorcycle that's said to be lined up for a launch this month.

The Japanese motorcycle maker has been testing the FZ-X motorcycle for quite some time now. A previously leaked document has revealed that the bike will be using the same 149cc single-cylinder engine sourced from the FZ range. This powertrain has been rated to deliver 12.4hp of maximum power at 7,250rpm and 13.3Nm of peak torque.

While it will share the same engine platform as the FZ range of bikes, it will outgrow its donor model in terms of overall dimensions. It is going to stand at 2,020mm in length, 785mm in width and 1,115mm in height. For the record, the FZS-FI spans 1,990mm x 780mm x 1,080mm in terms of length, width, and height figures. Needless to say, the change in dimensions is a direct result of the unique bodywork on the motorcycle. Apart from that, the wheelbase, on the other hand, will remain identical at 1,330mm.

In terms of exterior design, the FZ-X will take a neo-retro approach. There will be certain classic elements with a modern touch. It will sport an old-school round-shaped headlamp at the front along with fork gaiters and minimal sump protection lending the bike a scrambler-inspired look. Other design highlights on the bike will include its high-raised fuel tank that swoops down gelling in with the rider's seat. There will also be raised handlebar along with mid-placed footpegs, contributing to an upright riding position.

When launched, the Yamaha FZ-X is expected to cost close to ₹1.15 lakh (ex-showroom).