Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two Wheelers Wb Govt Makes Commercial Registration Mandatory For App Bikes. Details Here

WB govt makes commercial registration mandatory for app bikes. Details here

The West Bengal government has made it mandatory for app-based bike taxis to have commercial registration plates. This restricts the app-based bike taxis from plying with private registration plates, which is common in the state capital Kolkata and other districts. The government also said that it would organise special camps in different districts for the bike owners to avail of commercial registration at an amount of 1,000, reports Anandabazar.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Feb 2023, 13:38 PM
Follow us on:
The new rule claims to offer employment opportunities to the people as well as generate revenue for the government.

West Bengal government's transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty reportedly met the app-based cab aggregators on Tuesday, where it was decided that no app-bikes will be allowed to ply with private registration plates in the state anymore. Interestingly, this comes at a time when app-cab aggregators like Ola, Uber and Rapido have been asked to stop operating their bike taxis on the road in Delhi without commercial permits.

Also Read : Delhi wants Uber, Ola, Rapido bike taxis to go electric to avoid ban

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1
 
₹85,099 - 1.1 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
DISCONTINUED
Aprilia Storm 125
124.45 cc
₹85,169 - 97,249 **Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Bajaj Pulsar 150
149.5 cc
₹85,408 - 1.13 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Super Eco Super Eco S 2
₹85,500 - 1.05 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hero Electric Photon
₹0.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Suzuki Avenis
124.3 | Petrol | Automatic
₹86,700 - 87,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Currently, while some app-based bike taxis ply on roads in Kolkata and the districts of the state with commercial registration plates, most bike taxis operate with conventional private registration plates, as yellow number plates were not mandatory to date. With the new rule enforced, the owners of these bike taxis have to opt for commercial registration. The government claims that this move would ensure employment generation for a large number of people while simultaneously bringing revenue to the government's coffer.

The West Bengal government estimates that there are around 30,000 bike taxis operating in the state through the app-based cab aggregator platforms. A large number of these bike taxis don't have commercial registration, claims the state government. These bike taxis run with private registration, which would change with the new rule, making commercial registration mandatory.

The report also claims that to date, commercially registered bike taxis have been able to offer their service in only three districts: Kolkata, urban areas of Howrah and South 24 Parganas. The state government has increased that circle by adding North 24 Parganas and Hooghly to the list.

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2023, 13:38 PM IST
TAGS: ride sharing shared mobility Ola Uber
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS