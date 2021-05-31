TVS Motor Company opens 3S showroom in Baghdad, Iraq

Indian two and three-wheeler major TVS Motor Company has expanded its business to Iraq. The auto company on Monday has opened a new showroom in Baghdad in collaboration with Ritaj International General Trade LLC, as TVS has announced in a release.

(Also Read: TVS Motor Company extends service and warranty for customers in India)

The two-wheeler major has announced that it will introduce its commuter motorcycle StaR HLX 150 in Iraq along with three-wheeler TVS King Deluxe Plus. Besides the two and three-wheeler products, the new showroom will also sell TVS spare parts and offer servicing facility as well.

With the new outlet, TVS' touchpoints in Iraq has increased to 41.

Currently, TVS Motor Company sells TVS XL100 moped, commuter motorcycles like TVS HLX 150 and TVS Max 125, scooters such as TVS Jupiter, TVS Wego, TVS Scooty Pep+, TVS NTorq 125, and three-wheeler TVS King Deluxe in Iraq. Besides Iraq, TVS also sells its two and three-wheelers in several other middle east and African countries as well.

Speaking on the network expansion in Iraq, R Dilip, Executive Vice President - International Business, TVS Motor Company, said that the marquee 3S showroom will host a diverse range of products. "The strategic location of the store, as well as the end-to-end service and spare support, will help enhance customer satisfaction," he further added.