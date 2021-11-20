Top upcoming bikes to rock the Indian two-wheeler market in 2022

The year 2022 is going to bring along some major developments in the Indian two-wheeler industry, especially for brands such as Royal Enfield, Yezdi etc. On the other hand, brands such as Bajaj Auto and KTM will also be rolling out new vehicles to add to the launch highlights of the upcoming year.

Here are some of the biggest launches expected to take place in 2022.

(Also Read: Kawasaki Z650 RS vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Specification comparison)