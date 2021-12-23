This Indian city becomes first to reach 1000 KTM 390 Adventure bikes sales mark

Premium Austrian bike major KTM has sold 1000 units of its 390 Adventure model in Bengaluru since the launch of the adventure bike. With this, Bengaluru becomes the first city in India to witness sales of 1,000 KTM 390 Adventure models, reports PTI.

KTM 390 Adventure was introduced to the Indian market as an entry-level adventure bike in the country. The affordable pricing due to local manufacturing, premium appeal, high-performance along with high-end features are among the key factors that have played a crucial role in enhancing the appeal of the bike.

In recent times, adventure tourer motorcycles are witnessing a surging demand and increasing sales as well. As the consumers are inclining towards buying premium models and young generation bikers are focusing on buying high-performance models that offer value for money, while at the same time motorcycle riders are showing a growing interest in outdoor exploration, the adventure tourers are finding an increasing number of takers. KTM claims that the practicality of 390 Adventure on both urban roads and off-roads make it an appealing proposition for buyers.

Meanwhile, the bike maker has introduced the 2022 KTM 390 Adventure just a few weeks ago in the international market. The bike is expected to come to the Indian market sometime in early 2022.

The 2022 KTM 390 Adventure comes with a host of cosmetic changes and upgraded features as well. It gets a new colour scheme of Orange and Blue that was first introduced in KTM 1290 R SuperDuke and recently to the new RC range. The 2022 KTM 390 Adventure comes in two different colour options - Black-Orange and Blue-Orange.

The bike carries aggressive styling and a compact riding posture is on offer. Among the changes made to the 2022 KTM 390 Adventure is new five-spoke alloy wheels that bid goodbye to the six-spoke alloys. It comes much stiffer than before, enhancing off-road and rough terrain riding capability.

The 2022 KTM 390 Adventure draws power from a 373 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is paired with a six-speed transmission and churns out 43.5 bhp of power and 37 Nm of torque.