Suzuki V-Strom 800DE launched in India. What else can you buy?

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the much-awaited V-Strom 800DE middleweight adventure tourer in the country. The all-new Suzuki V-Strom 800DE has been launched in India at an introductory price of ₹10.30 lakh (ex-showroom). In the international market, the adventure tourer replaced the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT.
The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE comes carrying a complete overhaul over its predecessor and aims to offer improved performance and capability. The motorcycle comes powered by a 776 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crankshaft that churns out 83 bhp peak power and 78 Nm of maximum torque. Paired with a six-speed transmission and a bi-directional quick-shifter, the power mill promises a smooth ride and ample torque to tackle treacherous terrains, for which the motorcycle has been developed.
The newly launched Suzuki V-Strom 800DE comes competing with rivals such as the Honda Transalp XL750, BMW F850 GS and the Triumph Tiger 900. If you are planning to buy the new Suzuki adventure tourer, here are the other options you can explore.
The Honda Transalp XL750 is the closest competitor to the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE. The Honda Transalp XL750 comes heavily inspired by the bigger Africa Twin. Priced at ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom), this adventure tourer draws energy from a 755 cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine is capable of pumping out 90.5 bhp peak power and 75 Nm of maximum torque.
BMW F850 GS is a pricier competitor to the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE, as this adventure tourer comes priced at ₹12.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes powered by an 853 cc water-cooled, twin-cylinder engine, which is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine generates 94 bhp peak power and 92 Nm of maximum torque.
Triumph Tiger 900 comes as another viable option in this list. The Triumph Tiger 900 comes powered by an 888 cc liquid-cooled, three-cylinder engine, which is paired with a six-speed transmission. This engine is capable of churning out 106.5 bhp peak power and 90 Nm of maximum torque.