Suzuki Access 125 launched in new colours for holiday season
Suzuki Ride Connect Edition has been made available in the Suzuki Access 125 scooter.

Suzuki Access 125 launched in new colours for holiday season

1 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2021, 02:34 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Suzuki Access 125 Standard Edition has been launched in new Metallic Dark Greenish Blue and Metallic Matte Black colour options.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced the launch of the new colours on its popular Access 125 scooter. Apart from Access 125, the company has also introduced a fresh Glossy Grey colour option for the Burgman Street scooter. The Access 125 Standard Edition has been launched in the new ‘Metallic Dark Greenish Blue’ and ‘Metallic Matte Black’.

The new colours options on the Access 125 will be sold alongside the existing colour range. 

Suzuki Ride Connect Edition has been made available in the Suzuki Access 125 scooter. This functionality allows the user to connect and sync a smartphone seamlessly with the scooter. 

(Also Read: 2022 Suzuki GSX-S125, GSX-R125 unveiled with new colours, features)

The application in return allows the functions such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS and WhatsApp Alert display, missed call and unread SMS alert, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival, over the rider screen. 

(Also Read: Five bizarre news from automotive world in 2021)

“We are pleased to launch the new colour line-up of our scooters, Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street. These scooters have enjoyed a phenomenal market reception and we have incorporated these new exciting colours to strengthen the existing colours range of our best-selling scooters. The introduction of the new colours is aligned with the sensibilities of the new-age customers. We are confident that these colours will come out as an apt choice for our young customers and shall enhance the stance and appeal of the popular Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street," Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said on the launch.

 

  • First Published Date : 25 Dec 2021, 02:32 PM IST