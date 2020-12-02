Royal Enfield sells 59,084 units in November, Meteor 350 to chart forward path

Royal Enfield has reported a six per cent year-on-year growth and sold a total of 63,782 units in the month of November as against 60,411 in the same month of 2019. Last month, the company sold a total of 59,084 units in the domestic market and expects the newly-launched Meteor 350 to help sustain the momentum.

Meteor 350 has received a positive response and serves as a replacement to the iconic Thunderbird 350 in the Indian market. Available in three editions - Fireball, Stellar and Supernova, it also offers as many as eight customizable colourways. Priced at ₹1.75 lakh (ex showroom), Meteor 350 promises to be a solid cruise ride option.

Royal Enfield is especially trying to woo a younger bike-buying audience and the focus on offerings colour cusotmization is a step in this direction. Apart from the colourways on Meteor 350, the company also introduced two new colour variants of its best-selling motorcycle - Classic 350. "Classic 350 has been one of our most successful motorcycles for over a decade. The simple, timeless design and pure motorcycling experience of the Classic have witnessed immense appreciation and love from riding communities over the years," Vinod K Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield, had said previously.

While these are good signs and the market - domestic as well as exports - is looking up after troubled times caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, there's a significant way to go for Royal Enfield as well as the entire Indian automobile industry to mitigate the effects of the nation-wide lockdown imposed earlier this year