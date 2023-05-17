2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V launched: 5 things to know

A decade ago, Hero MotoCorp launched the Impulse in the Indian market. It was not very successful, many people would say that it was ahead of its time. Then the Hero XPulse 200 was launched in 2019 and the motorcycle did quite well. However, after the lockdown, the sales started picking up because people started exploring trails and the XPulse 200 became a motorcycle that they would use on weekends.

Since then the manufacturer has updated the XPulse 200 with a 4-valve engine and they also launched the Rally Edition of the motorcycle which was an instant hit. Now, the brand has launched the updated XPulse 200 in the Indian market and it gets quite a few updates. Here are five things that one should know about the 2023 Hero XPulse 200.

2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V: Pro variant

The biggest update that the XPulse gets is the introduction of the Pro variant. It is a more hard-core version of the Standard variant. Xpulse 200 4V Pro comes with fully adjustable front and rear suspension which has a travel of 250 mm and 220 mm respectively. Because of the new suspension setup, the ground clearance has gone up to 270 mm and the seat height is increased to 850 mm. To counter this, the brand has equipped the motorcycle with a longer side stand. Apart from this, the Pro variant gets an extended gear lever and handlebar risers.

2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V: Colour schemes

The XPulse 200 4V is offered in dual-tone colour schemes. There is Matte Nexus Blue, Techno Blue and Black Sports Red. The Pro variant is offered in Rally Edition graphics paint scheme.

2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V: Feature additions

Hero MotoCorp has updated the LED headlamp to a new unit that gets a projector setup. It gets new LED Daytime Running Lamps and the brand claims that the light intensity has been increased by 230 per cent. The USB port has now been repositioned. Earlier, it used to be under the seat which meant it was difficult to use whereas now the port is positioned just below the instrument cluster. Speaking of the instrument cluster, it has also received minor updates and there is a new switch gear on offer as well. Hero has also added a taller windscreen and knuckle guards to the motorcycle.

2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V: ABS modes

Hero MotoCorp has added three new ABS modes to the XPulse 200. There is Road, Off-road and Rally. In Road mode, the ABS is tuned for dry roads, in Off-road, the ABS intervention is reduced and in Rally, the ABS is completely turned off. It is important to note that the motorcycle continues to come with a single-channel ABS only.

2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V: Price

The 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V is priced at ₹1,43,516 for the base variant whereas the Pro variant costs ₹1,50,891. Both prices are ex-showroom.

