Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Zontes GK350: Which cafe racer to buy?

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the successor to the Continental GT 535 which has now become quite an icon. There are not a lot of cafe racers in the Indian market so the Continental GT 650 does turn heads on the roads. Back in 2022, Zontes entered the Indian market in partnership with Adishwar Auto Ride India. Zontes also has a cafe racer in its line-up, it is called the GK350. Yes, the engines on both motorcycles are very different but the pricing is quite close. So, here is a comparison between the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Zontes GK350.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Zontes GK350: Looks

Most people love the design of the cafe racers. However, the Continental GT 650 and the GK350 have a different approaches. The GT 650 has a retro cafe racer design whereas Zontes has taken a modern approach for the GK350.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Zontes GK350: Engine

There is a huge difference when the engine of both motorcycles is compared. The Continental GT 650 uses a 648 cc air and oil-cooled parallel-twin motor that puts out 46.80 bhp and 52 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. On the other hand, the GK350 gets a 348cc, single-cylinder that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 38.88 bhp and 32.8 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Zontes GK350: Features

The Continental GT 650 is equipped with a LED headlamp, a USB port, an analogue instrument cluster and a hazard light switch. The GK350 comes with a TFT console with screen mirroring, all LED lighting, a tyre pressure monitoring system and keyless operation.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Zontes GK350: Price

The Continental GT 650 is priced between ₹3.19 lakh and ₹3.45 lakh. On the other hand, the Zontes GK350 costs between ₹3.37 lakh and ₹3.47 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

