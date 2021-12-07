Norton reveals new cafe racer derivative of V4SV superbike

Norton Motorcycles has recently revealed a prototype of the V4CR which comes out as a naked Cafe Racer version of the highly popular V4SV superbike from the company. The company also says that this specific model is the first-ever prototype that comes designed, engineered and built inside the recently inaugurated global headquarters in the UK.

(Also Read: TVS owned Norton Motorcycles opens new global headquarters)

This prototype uses the same engineering DNA, featuring a 185bhp 1200cc V4 engine from the V4SV superbike. The V4CR's exterior stripped-back appearance reflects on the brand's unrivalled craftsmanship for which Norton has made its name in the market.

The new prototype comes fitted with a carbon fibre fuel tank as well as body panels. It gets a polished billet aluminium swingarm and frame. In addition, the bike also features a compact framework and a shorter rear frame for an aggressive stance.

Dr Robert Hentschel, Chief Executive Officer, Norton Motorcycles: “The prototype VC4R is the next step in Norton’s strategic growth plan on its journey to becoming the world leader in luxury hand-crafted motorcycles."

(Also Read: TVS owned Norton Motorcycles reveals re-designed flagship Norton V4SV superbike)

The new Norton V4CR prototype become the company's latest project to underpin the V4 platform, which as per the company has been remastered by a team of 30 engineers over the last 16 months.

This engine has also been tested rigorously to tens of thousands of road and track miles, as part of Norton’s development process. With the new V4CR, the brand wants the motorcycle enthusiasts to be reintroduced to the company's iconic caféeracer heritage.