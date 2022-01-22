Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two-wheelers Nexzu Mobility announces Bazinga e-cycles range starting at 49,445

Nexzu Mobility announces Bazinga e-cycles range starting at 49,445

Nexzu Bazinga e-cycles comes with an extended range of 100km with a single detachable Li-ion battery.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Jan 2022, 06:09 PM
Nexzu Bazinga e-cycles comes with an extended range of 100km with a single detachable Li-ion battery.

Nexzu Mobility, the homegrown e-mobility brand, has recently announced the roll out of its portfolio of e-cycles for the Indian market. The company has introduced the new long-range e-cycle called Bazinga.

The new Bazinga range of e-cycles start from the price tag of 49,445 for the base trim while the higher-spec and Bazinga Cargo e-cycle is priced at 51,525.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Avon E Plus
₹ 21,735 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Avon E Lite
₹ 23,364 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Avon E Mate
₹ 39,259 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Avon E Scoot
₹ 39,259 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Avan Motors Avan Trend E
₹ 56,900 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Avon E Star
₹ 60,000 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also Read: What makes e-cycles an efficient mobility solution?)

The company claims that its unisex e-cycle Bazinga comes with an extended range of 100km with a single detachable Li-ion battery. With its sturdy built, the e-cycle is also capable of carrying up to 15 kg load.

The firm alsconveyed that the official bookings have commenced already and while the deliveries will begin sometime in February this year.

(Also Read: Pune-based startup sells 1200 e-cycles in less than a month of launch)

Nexzu Mobility claims that its new Bazinga range comprises ‘fitness-focused e-cycles’ and the brand has also collaborated with Zest Money to ease the buying process of the customers and it has also rolled out easy payment options to make the buying process much easier.

“With the launch, the brand aims to encourage e-mobility, positively impacting people's lives and contributing to a more sustainable future," the company said in a recent press note sent.

First Published Date: 22 Jan 2022, 06:09 PM IST
TAGS: Bazinga Bazinga cycles Bazinga ecycles electric mobility
Related Stories
BMW Motorrad records best sales year in history, witnesses growth of 14.8%
22 Jan 2022
Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary Edition India launch soon
22 Jan 2022
Jaguar hopes to see Hyderabad on Formula E calendar in 2023
22 Jan 2022
Sony looks out for new tech partners for its electric vehicle project
22 Jan 2022
China encourages low-emission fuel cars amid push for carbon neutrality
22 Jan 2022
Top-selling scooters last month - Honda Activa to Suzuki Access
21 Jan 2022
After Nepal, Tata Motors introduces passenger vehicle range in this country
21 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS