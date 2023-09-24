MotoGP Bharat 2023 all set for main race today: Check live updates

Copyright © HT Media Limited
MotoGP is the world's most demanding two-wheeled race, a true showcase of power, technology, and determination from the world's best riders. Today, the maiden MotoGP Grand Prix of India is all set for the main race at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida, which has turned out to be quite challenging for the riders, especially with hot and humid conditions.
The premier-class championship today will see top riders Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, and Marco Bezzechi, battle it out for the top honours. The Indian GP main race is scheduled to start at 3.30 pm (IST).
The Moto3 boys in action for the main race today. Moto3 is the stepping stone to MotoGP with the riders learning their skills on the 125 cc race machines. The Moto3 riders are lapping the BIC with an average time of two minutes. In comparison, the MotoGP riders are about 20 seconds faster with the litre class engines.
Yamaha's fan zone has a gaming zone where people can race against other riders. They have also showcased the R7 and MT-07.
Yamaha has taken the ongoing MotoGP Bharat as an opportunity to showcase its new R3 and MT-03 motorcycles ahead of their scheduled launch in December 2023. The Japanese two-wheeler brand showcased both the sub-400cc offerings in the brand's signature Racing Blue colour at the motorsports event.
KTM has showcased several motorcycles such as RC 390, new-gen 390 Duke and Duke 250. The one that stands out though is the R16 MotoGP
The distance for the main race today has been reduced to 21 laps from 24, to ease stress on the riders and maintain tyre life.