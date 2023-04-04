Made-in-India Honda Navi recalled in the US due to a faulty speedometer cable

Honda Motor Company has issued a safety recall for 15,848 units of the Navi moto-scooter in the United States. The recall affects the 2022 model year iterations of the Honda Navi due to improper routing of the speedometer cable. In its filing with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Japanese two-wheeler giant said that the speedometer cable could break or detach which would render the speedometer inoperable. This could increase the risk of a crash or injury.

As per the documents, the incorrect routing of the speedometer on the Honda Navi may cause a gap in the speedometer’s cover and an insufficient fit with the pinion gear. The potential breakage could occur on the speedometer side or lead to detachment on the brake panel side.

The issue was first detected in February 2022, following which Honda US launched an investigation into the issue. This was followed by several user reports of the speedometer cable breaking or detaching on the moto-scooter. No injuries have been reported because of the faulty component.

Honda US has notified its dealer network about the issue and issued a stop sale notice for all new and used 2022 Navis. The manufacturer will be rectifying the problem on these models first while owner notification is scheduled to begin on May 1, 2023. Honda Navi owners can reach out to their respective dealers for the recall service wherein the faulty component will be replaced free of charge. Owners who already replaced the faulty component at their own expense will be eligible for reimbursement, subject to relevant documents.

The Honda Navi moto-scooter is made in India and exported to several markets globally, including Latin America and the US. Developed by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), the Navi did not have many takers in the country but the model is seen as a fun and light urban runabout in the West, where it witnessing strong demand. The scooter uses a 109 cc single-cylinder engine with an automatic transmission. Prices for the Navi start at $1,807 (approx. ₹1.48 lakh), making it the most affordable Honda on sale in the US.

