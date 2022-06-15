Lambretta G350 and X300 scooters break cover

Lambretta has rolled out two new scooters at the Milan Design Week 2022. The G350 and the X300 scooters have been revealed for the international markets, but are unlikely to arrive in India anytime soon.

Both the new Lambretta scooters feature quite a unique retro design with signature Lambretta styling. Both these scooters sit on the top of the lineup which previously ranked between 50cc to 200cc. The scooters make use of boxy shapes, a single-piece seat, compact pillion grab rail, side-slung exhaust, and alloy wheels.

The X300 gets a relatively smaller engine than the G350. There is a 275cc engine against the 330cc motor on the G350. This is responsible for delivering a healthy 25bhp and 24.5Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the G350 churns out 27.5bhp of power and 27Nm of torque from its 330cc engine.

The X300 features an unmistakable Lambretta design.

As far as features go, both the models get LED lighting and ABS. While the G350 uses a TFT colour screen display, the X300 gets a semi-digital unit. However, the X300 also gets keyless operation which is not available on the G350.

Customers are free to choose between the four colour choices available for these scooters – grey, black, red, and green. In terms of pricing, In Europe, the Lambretta G350 has been priced at €7,200 ( ₹5.9 lakh) while the Lambretta X-300 will cost €5,900 ( ₹4.8 lakh). Needless to say, both the scooters are quite expensive for the Indian market, and thus may not make it here anytime soon.

