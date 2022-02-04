Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Two-wheelers KTM 125 Duke-based 2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 revealed

KTM 125 Duke-based 2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 revealed

The new scrambler-styled Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 comes based on the KTM 125 Duke which also retails in the Indian market.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Feb 2022, 05:14 PM
For 2022, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 has been tweaked with minor updates to the exterior design.

KTM-owned Husqvarna has rolled the new 2022 Svartpilen 125 for the international markets. The new scrambler-styled offering comes based on the KTM 125 Duke which also retails in the Indian market.

For 2022, the bike has been tweaked with minor updates to the exterior design.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Honda Sp 125
124 cc
₹ 65,467 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hero Destini 125
124.6 cc
₹ 66,700 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Suzuki Access 125
124 cc
₹ 67,503 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Yamaha Rayzr 125
66 kmpl|125 cc
₹ 69,860 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda Activa 125
60 kmpl|124 cc
₹ 69,961 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

There are also newer graphics and paint options to keep the overall styling fresh.

(Also Read: Yezdi Adventure vs KTM 250 Adventure: Price and specifications comparison)

The engine continues to remain the same 125cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor as found on the KTM 125 Duke. This engine has been rated to develop 15bhp of power and 12Nm of peak torque. For transmission, the bike uses a six-speed unit.

The bike rides on 17-inch wheels with spokes, for the record, the higher-spec 250 cc models available in the Indian market come with alloy wheels. The spoke wheels on the 2022 Svartpilen 125 get off-road-oriented knobby rubbers.

For suspension duties, the motorcycle gets WP telescopic forks upfront and a monoshock at the rear, while braking is done by discs at both ends using ByBre callipers accompanied by Bosch ABS.

The new 2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 has already reached international dealerships where the bike retails, as far as its India launch is concerned there is no confirmation as of yet.

(Also Read: KTM, Husqvarna parent brand sells over 3.32 lakh motorcycles in 2021)

Meanwhile, KTM is all set to announce the introduction of two new motorcycles for the global markets. The new KTM bikes will include 890 Duke R and the Duke GP. The company has also teased the new motorcycle ahead of the global reveal. (Read more details here)

First Published Date: 04 Feb 2022, 05:12 PM IST
TAGS: KTM KTM India KTM Bikes 2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Related Stories
KTM to unveil 2022 890 Duke GP, 890 Duke R this month
03 Feb 2022
Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV breaks cover along with RS version with 545-kms range
01 Feb 2022
New Audi Q7 to Kia Carens: Upcoming car launches in India in February 2022
29 Jan 2022
Kawasaki Z650 RS 50th Anniversary Edition launched in India
02 Feb 2022
New generation Range Rover Sport SVR to share BMW X5 M's engine: Report
01 Feb 2022
Yamaha YZF-R25 updated with new stealthy colour options for 2022
03 Feb 2022
Kia Carens production starts, first unit rolls out ahead of launch next month
31 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS