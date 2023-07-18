Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Two Wheelers Indian Army Flags Off All Women Bike Rally Atop Tvs Ronin To Celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas

Indian Army flags off all-women motorcycle rally atop TVS Ronin bikes

A contingent of 25 women riders atop TVS Ronin motorcycles, representing the Indian Army, have embarked on a seven-day ride from New Delhi to Dras to celebrate the the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas. The all-women motorcycle rally was flagged off from the National War Memorial in New Delhi on July 18 and is expected to reach Kargil War Memorial in Dras, Ladakh by July 25/26.

By: HT Auto Desk
Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 18 Jul 2023, 15:53 PM
Follow us on:
25 women riders atop TVS Ronin bikes have embarked on a seven-day ride from Delhi to Dras.

The rally will span a distance of approximately 1,000-kilometres through plains of Haryana, Punjab and mountains of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh before reaching the Kargil War Memorial in Dras. Upon reaching the destination, the riders will commemorate 24 years of India's victory at the Kargil War of 1999 as well as celebrate the spirit of women in the Indian Army.

The contingent was flagged off by Gen. Manoj Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC Chief of Army Staff and Archana Pande, Chairperson of the Army Wives Welfare Association, along with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium at TVS Motor Company.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Ronin
₹1.49 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Joy E-bike Mihos
₹1.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Keeway Sr 250
223 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Oben Rorr
₹1.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Odysse Electric Evoqis
₹1.5 - 1.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The ride is being held under the aegis of Headquarters Northern Command, that is behind the Nari Sashaktikaran Women Motorcycle Rally. The rally is being held in partnership with TVS Motor Company which has provided the 255cc Ronin motorcycles for the ride. These bikes, the company says, have been designed for the new-age riders. “The Nari Shakti ride… pays tribute to the brave women who serve in the Indian Army. We are honoured to be a part of this momentous journey with them as they ride the TVS Ronin as their choice of ride," said Sumbly.

First Published Date: 18 Jul 2023, 15:53 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Ronin Indian Army
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS