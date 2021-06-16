HOP Electric Mobility has launched two new electric scooters in the form of Lyf and Leo. While the HOP Lyf has been priced at ₹65,500, the HOP Leo costs ₹72,500.

The new Leo electric scooter has been introduced in three trims including Leo Basic, Leo, and Leo Extended. This scooter is capable of reaching a top speed of 60 kmph and sports a full-charge range of 125 km per charge, courtesy of its dual Li-ion battery pack. The top-spec Leo Extended variant has been rated to churn out 2,700W.

Apart from Leo, even the HOP Lyf electric scooter has been introduced in three trims - Lyf Basic, Lyf, and Lyf Extended. It also has similar performance figures. The top speed of the scooter has been rated at 50kmph while the full charge range stands at 125km per charge, thanks to its dual Li-ion battery pack. Its electric motor is capable of churning out a mechanical power of up to 2,000W.

Some of the standard features on its scooters include park assist, a side-stand sensor, reverse gear (up to 5kmph), anti-theft alarm, three riding modes with reserve mode, USB charging, LED console, dual disc brakes, remote key, and an anti-theft wheel lock. Internet and GPS connectivity features are offered as part of its optional kit.

HOP Electric Mobility also has plans to introduce more models in the future. The list includes an e-bike, HOP Oxo 100. The latter will be a budget-friendly electric two-wheeler with a full range of 100km on a single charge. It will also have a top speed of 100 kmph. However, the company is yet to roll out the official launch details of these products.