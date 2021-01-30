Honda to launch new premium bike on February 16. H'Ness CB500 in pipeline?

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced that a new premium motorcycle will break cover on February 16. The company has yet not shared its name or any other official technical detail on the upcoming bike.

As per the teaser image, it appears to be a bigger and more rugged version of H'Ness CB350. The chances of the H'Ness CB500 are also likely since the company has previously hinted at its plans to introduce a bigger cruiser in India. Moreover, it can also be a scrambler concept model based on the present H'Ness CB350.

The bikemaker is readying an entire armada of sub-500cc premium bikes which will entice a larger set of audience and will retail from its 'BigWing' dealerships.

The company has only teased the rear quarter profile of the upcoming bike and from what's visible, the bike seems to have a very H'Ness like design and physical attributes. The updates, on the other hand, include a differently styled tail lamp, indicators, and rugged tyres.

If predictions are true, Honda will reveal a scrambler model based on the current H'Ness CB350, otherwise, there will be a H'Ness CB500 to take on the fight with the Royal Enfield's popular 650 cc bikes - Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. As far as pricing goes, expect it to be placed somewhere in the range of ₹3 lakh to ₹3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

More details on the bookings, deliveries and launch of the new Honda bike will be revealed in the days to come.