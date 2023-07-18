Hero Xtreme 200S 4V launched in India with more power, priced at 1.41 lakh

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xtreme 200S 4 Valve variant in India, priced at ₹1.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Hero Xtreme 200S 4V joins the recently launched Xtreme 160R 4V to sport four-valve technology, which brings more power and features to the full-faired motorcycle. The new four-valve version is about ₹6,000 more expensive than the Xtreme 200S two-valve currently on sale.

The new Hero Xtreme 200S 4V draws power from the updated 200 cc four-valve, single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor with fuel injection. The four-valve engine now develops 18.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Compared to its predecessor, the motor now belts out 6 per cent more power and 5 per cent more torque. It’s paired with the same 5-speed gearbox but has been optimised for better tractive effort and acceleration, as well as better strength and durability, according to the company.

Speaking about the launch, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India BU, Hero MotoCorp said, “The Hero Xtreme 200S showcases our focused approach for our premium sports segment. A true masterpiece for riding enthusiasts, Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is an all-day sports motorcycle that distinctively unites urban and sporty performance in perfect form. We have successfully created and developed a horizontal strategy across the Adventure, touring and streetfighter segments for our premium products, and have received an overwhelming customer response. We remain certain that our latest offering - the Xtreme 200S 4V, will further augment the success of this category, establishing a strong connect with our customers."

