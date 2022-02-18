Hero Splendor to Honda Activa: Top-selling two-wheelers in India in January 2022

While Hero Splendor came out to be the top-selling bike in India last month, Honda Activa took the second spot in overall sales.

Indian two-wheeler industry has taken a plunge in the month of January 2022. While the sales of battery-powered two-wheeler witnessed a significant growth last month, traditional scooters and bikes struggled with low sales. In terms of best-selling two-wheelers Hero Splendor managed to stay on the top, followed by Honda Activa at the second spot.

Here's a detailed list of the top performing two-wheelers in India in January 2022.

Hero Splendor: It has been topping the sales charts for a fairly long time now and for January 2022, Splendor has come out to be the top-selling two-wheeler in India once again. Hero MotoCorp registered sales of 2,08,263 units of Splendor last month, however, it is still 7.6% less in comparison to its sales performance in the corresponding period a year back. Previously, Hero has sold 2,25,382 units in the January 2021.

Honda Activa: Last month Honda Motorcycle and Scooter (HMSI) managed to record sales of 1,43,234 units which is 32.3% less than Activa's January 2021 sales when the company sold 2,11,660 units. However, Activa retains its dominance in the segment.

Honda CB Shine: After Activa, HMSI has its Shine range in the top selling list for the last month. The company registered sales of 1,05,159 Shine range of bikes last month as against 1,16,222 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago. This was a decrement of close to 9.5% in terms of yearly performance.

Hero HF Deluxe: Hero MotoCorp's HF Deluxe managed to grab fourth position at 85,926 sales right behind the CB Shine. However, it witnessed a huge decline against last year's performance as the company sold 1,34,860 units of HF Deluxe in January 2021.

Bajaj Pulsar: Bajaj Auto managed to sell 66,839 units of Pulsar bikes last month. However there was a similar trend of decline even in the case of Pulsar bikes as previously the Pune-based bike maker sold 97,580 units of Pulsars.

Other top-selling two-wheelers in the list include Bajaj Platina, TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access, TVS XL100 and Honda Dio.

