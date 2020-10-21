Hero Electric City Speed Nyx-HX electric scooter launched with 210 km range

Hero Electric, the leading electric vehicle maker in India launched the newly updated Nyx-HX electric scooter on Wednesday. The company says that the new Nyx-HX series has been developed after 'years of research and field trials'. The pricing start from ₹63,990. The EV has become slightly more affordable thanks to the FAME 2 subsidy.

The Nyx-HX is a certified B2B transport vehicle which can be fitted with a variety of loads carrying solutions that can be easily installed on the split seat and can be folded up as a back rest. Hero Electric offers 4 levels of 'on-demand" smart connectivity solutions including a simple Bluetooth interface to the "high end" remote surveillance and diagnostic solution. One of the key highlights of the scooter is its claimed 'industry-first' 210 km of full charge range.

At the heart of the Hero Electric's Nyx-HX series sit a high-torque motor which is claimed to deliver a smooth ride even under heavy loads. For the braking duties, the vehicle uses combi-brakes along with regenerative braking system.

Commenting on the new line-up Mr. Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “Every business needs a specific mobility solution and there cannot be a "one size fits all" bike. The new Nyx-HX series is flexible, modular and versatile to answer most of the needs of a discerning customer. The bike has a low running cost, high load carrying capability, intercity range, coupled with ultimate smart connectivity features like remote bike disablers."

Hero MotoCorp has recently partnered with OTO Capital with an aim to offer affordable and flexible financing options for electric two-wheelers. (More details here)