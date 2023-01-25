Harley Davidson Forty-Eight modified into a chopper with Nardo Grey paint shade

There is a certain cult following for the Harley Davidson motorcycles. One might be able to spot large groups of riders riding on weekends. Often, there are several Harley-Davidsons that are modified extensively. Here, we have a Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has been modified by Maratha Motorcycles. The shop made subtle changes to the motorcycle to modify it into a chopper.

A chopper is a custom motorcycle that has a modified steering angle and most of the useless parts are removed to give a clean look. The Forty-Eight now is finished in the Nardo Grey paint scheme which does look very attractive. Many people have been opting for the Nargo Grey paint scheme and the popularity of the colour has been rising rapidly. The colour was founded by Audi and is usually available on their RS vehicles.

Maratha Motorcycles have made several small cosmetic upgrades to the motorcycle.

Some parts of the motorcycle are finished in black too. For instance, the rims, handlebar, headlamp cowl, engine, sissy bar and swingarm. The spark plug wire set is in a reddish-orange colour which does make the engine stand out. Speaking of the engine, the shop has not made any changes to it.

So, it is still a 1202 cc, V-Twin that is air-cooled. It produces a peak torque output of 96 Nm at just 3,500 rpm It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox with one down and four up pattern.

Apart from this, the fuel tank, side panels and front and rear fenders have custom graphics which are air-brushed by Maratha Motorcycles. One of the most important differentiating factors of a chopper is its handlebar and the customization shop has fitted a mini-ape hanger handlebar. At the rear, there is a sissy bar that has been custom-made that has 'Harley Davidson Motorcycles' written between it. There are also multi-function turn indicators and a bobber seat.

