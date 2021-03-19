EV startup Detel launches Easy Plus electric two-wheeler at 40,000

Homegrown EV startup Detel on Friday launched Easy Plus electric two-wheeler priced at ₹39,999. The company has also started taking bookings for the model.

The low speed and lightweight electric model sources power from a 20AH lithium-ion battery and gets a ground clearance of 170 mm. The vehicle can be fully juiced up in about 4-5 hours and has a range of up to 60 km on a single charge. The scooter will be made available in four colors - Red, Yellow, Teal Blue and Royal Blue.

The company had earlier said that the Detel Easy Plus will be the best fit for Indian roads in an affordable price range. It plans to mainly establish its market presence in Tier-II and Tier-III markets here.

(Also read | Switching to e-two-wheelers can save ₹22,000 a year: Delhi transport minister)

The battery-powered scooter is a part of the startup's 'Detel Decarbonise India' initiative and was last month showcased at the India Auto Show 2021 held in Mumbai recently. Under this initiative, the company will be providing a token of appreciation to the customers. This will includes a personalised certificate highlighting how their purchase of the EV has helped the environment.

In addition to this, the Detel Foundation will also plant a tree on the sale of every Detel electric vehicle. The personalized certificate will also feature a Geotag for the tree that will be planted in the name of the customer.

Detel, which has been a part of the Indian market space since 2017 with its electronic goods and consumer gadgets, entered the electric vehicle segment in January 2020. The company says that it hopes to support the government's efforts towards transition to electric vehicles as well as raise awareness of EV adoption and help combat air pollution. "We are offering a sustainable mobility solution to the daily commuting needs of an average user," Detel Founder Yogesh Bhatia was quoted as saying by PTI.