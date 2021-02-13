Detel has revealed a new battery-powered scooter for the Indian market. Under the 'Detel Decarbonise India' initiative, the company introduced a new electric two-wheeler - Detel Easy Plus at India Auto Show 2021 in Mumbai recently. The company is all set to launch its EV range in India by April 2021.

Detel aims to establish its market presence in tier 2 and tier 3 markets. As per the firm, the Detel Easy Plus will be the best fit for Indian roads in an affordable price range. The scooter is going to be introduced in four colors - Yellow, Red, Teal Blue and Royal Blue.

Detel Foundation said that it will also be planting a tree on the sale of every Detel electric vehicle. Under its Detel Decarbonise India initiative, the firm will also provide a token of appreciation to the customers which includes a personalised certificate highlighting how their EV purchase has helped the environment. In addition to that, the certificate will also feature a Geotag for the tree that will be planted in the name of the EV customer.

Commenting on the unveil, Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, Founder, Detel said "We have been putting all the efforts to fuel the Electric Vehicles revolution in India. This auto show provided us the best stage to showcase the stunning creations of Detel's genetics. By supporting the Delhi government's initiative on Switch Delhi campaign, we have taken a step ahead to boost EV adoption by expanding its product portfolio in order to raise the awareness of EV adoption and help combat the air pollution."

The company is yet to share the technical details of the models which will be launched in the Indian market later this year.