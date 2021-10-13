BMW starts deliveries of C 400 GT premium maxi scooter

Soon after announcing the price tag of its ultra-premium C 400 GT scooter, BMW Motorrad has now commenced the delivery of the scooter in India. The new C 400 GT has been priced from ₹9.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country.

The midsize scooter from BMW Motorrad comes to the market via the completely built-up unit (CBU) route.

“The launch of all-new BMW C 400 GT heralds a new era in the urban mobility segment in India. This progressive and agile mid-size scooter is designed to conquer the city and long touring destinations with ease," Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, had said.

The C 400 GT doesn't have any direct rival in close sight. It comes packed with some premium features such as a Multifunctional instrument cluster, complete with a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen, connectivity functions, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Seat Storage Compartment with optimized lighting, and USB charging socket.

At the heart of the scooter sits a 350 cc water-cooled single cylinder 4 stroke engine with an total output of 34 hp and off 35 Nm of torque. The engine propels the scooter to a top speed of 139 kmph, alongside, the 0-100 kmph speed time is attained in 9.5 seconds.

The C 400 GT has been made available in two hues - Alpine White and Style Triple Black. In addition to that, BMW Motorrad is also offering a full range of optional equipment with its premium scooter as well as original BMW Motorrad accessories for personalisation.