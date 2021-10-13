BMW starts deliveries of C 400 GT premium maxi scooter

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The BMW C 400 GT doesn't have any direct rival in close sight.
The C 400 GT has been made available in two hues - Alpine White and Style Triple Black.
Soon after announcing the price tag of its ultra-premium C 400 GT scooter, BMW Motorrad has now commenced the delivery of the scooter in India. The new C 400 GT has been priced from ₹9.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country.
The midsize scooter from BMW Motorrad comes to the market via the completely built-up unit (CBU) route.
“The launch of all-new BMW C 400 GT heralds a new era in the urban mobility segment in India. This progressive and agile mid-size scooter is designed to conquer the city and long touring destinations with ease," Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, had said.
The C 400 GT doesn't have any direct rival in close sight. It comes packed with some premium features such as a Multifunctional instrument cluster, complete with a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen, connectivity functions, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Seat Storage Compartment with optimized lighting, and USB charging socket.
At the heart of the scooter sits a 350 cc water-cooled single cylinder 4 stroke engine with an total output of 34 hp and off 35 Nm of torque. The engine propels the scooter to a top speed of 139 kmph, alongside, the 0-100 kmph speed time is attained in 9.5 seconds.
The C 400 GT has been made available in two hues - Alpine White and Style Triple Black. In addition to that, BMW Motorrad is also offering a full range of optional equipment with its premium scooter as well as original BMW Motorrad accessories for personalisation.