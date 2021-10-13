Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > BMW starts deliveries of C 400 GT premium maxi scooter
The company has already initiated bookings for the new scooter at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships starting from today.

BMW starts deliveries of C 400 GT premium maxi scooter

1 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2021, 03:41 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The BMW C 400 GT doesn't have any direct rival in close sight.

  • The C 400 GT has been made available in two hues - Alpine White and Style Triple Black.

Soon after announcing the price tag of its ultra-premium C 400 GT scooter, BMW Motorrad has now commenced the delivery of the scooter in India. The new C 400 GT has been priced from 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. 

The midsize scooter from BMW Motorrad comes to the market via the completely built-up unit (CBU) route.

Similar Bikes

Benelli Imperiale 400

374 cc
₹ 1.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Dominar 400

373.3 cc
₹ 1.92 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650

648 cc
₹ 2.88 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bmw 2021 S 1000 R

999 cc
₹ 17.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bmw R 1250 Gs Adventure

1254 cc
₹ 21.2 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

“The launch of all-new BMW C 400 GT heralds a new era in the urban mobility segment in India. This progressive and agile mid-size scooter is designed to conquer the city and long touring destinations with ease," Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, had said.

(Also Read: BMW's latest OTA update offers customisable interior sound, Spotify playlists)

The C 400 GT doesn't have any direct rival in close sight. It comes packed with some premium features such as a Multifunctional instrument cluster, complete with a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen, connectivity functions, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Seat Storage Compartment with optimized lighting, and USB charging socket.

At the heart of the scooter sits a 350 cc water-cooled single cylinder 4 stroke engine with an total output of 34 hp and off 35 Nm of torque. The engine propels the scooter to a top speed of 139 kmph, alongside, the 0-100 kmph speed time is attained in 9.5 seconds. 

(Also Read: BMW aims for sustainable lithium batteries in its EVs)

The C 400 GT has been made available in two hues - Alpine White and Style Triple Black. In addition to that, BMW Motorrad is also offering a full range of optional equipment with its premium scooter as well as original BMW Motorrad accessories for personalisation.

 

  • First Published Date : 13 Oct 2021, 03:41 PM IST