Know how you can maximise your electric scooter's range

Electric scooters, due to their low ownership price and running cost, are attracting many buyers
Though range anxiety is real when it comes to these vehicles, here are a few tips which will help one increase range of his or her electric two-wheeler
One must maintain the OEM-prescribed tyre pressure
Have an easy hand on throttle and brake of the EV
To lower energy consumption, turn off unnecessary electronics on the vehicle
Battery degradation with time also affects range of an electric scooter
Battery upgradation can help in increasing the range
If upgradation is not on the mind, maintenance of the battery regularly can also help
Keep in mind the total weight of the electric scooter while buying it as it impacts the range