Know how you can maximise your electric scooter's range

Published May 01, 2023

Electric scooters, due to their low ownership price and running cost, are attracting many buyers

Though range anxiety is real when it comes to these vehicles, here are a few tips which will help one increase range of his or her electric two-wheeler

One must maintain the OEM-prescribed tyre pressure

Have an easy hand on throttle and brake of the EV 

To lower energy consumption, turn off unnecessary electronics on the vehicle

Battery degradation with time also affects range of an electric scooter

Battery upgradation can help in increasing the range

If upgradation is not on the mind, maintenance of the battery regularly can also help 

Keep in mind the total weight of the electric scooter while buying it as it impacts the range
