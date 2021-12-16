Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Benelli TRK 251 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price, specs, features compared
One of the key highlights of the new Benelli TRK 251 is its huge 18-litre fuel tank which as per Benelli has been added to complement its touring credentials.

Benelli TRK 251 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price, specs, features compared

1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2021, 02:44 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The new Benelli TRK 251 ADV has been priced at 2.51 lakh (ex-showroom) and aimed primarily at the customer base of the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Fulfilling its commitment to provide more affordable models for the Indian market, Benelli, earlier on Thursday rolled out the new TRK 251 adventure motorcycle in India. The new ADV has been priced at 2.51 lakh (ex-showroom) and aimed primarily at the customer base of the Royal Enfield Himalayan which is already a very well-established product.

Similar Bikes

Royal Enfield Himalayan

411 cc
₹ 1.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benelli Trk 502

500 cc
₹ 4.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

346 cc
₹ 1.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benelli Imperiale 400

374 cc
₹ 1.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

648 cc
₹ 2.48 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650

648 cc
₹ 2.88 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benelli Leoncino 500

500 cc
₹ 4.6 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

It is also slightly lower priced at 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom). 

(Also Read: Royal Enfield 90 South Expedition: A deeper look with Santhosh Kumar)

While the new TRK 251 gets a 250cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine. The engine has been rated to churn out 25.8 PS of peak power at 9250 rpm and 21.1 Nm of peak torque at 8000 rpm. On the other hand, the Himalayan gets a much bigger displacement 411 cc engine responsible for delivering 24.3 PS of power at 6,500rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque at 4,500rpm. While the Benelli gets a 6-speed transmission, the Himalayan comes fitted to a 5-speed transmission unit. 

One of the key highlights of the new TRK 251 is its huge 18-litre fuel tank which as per Benelli has been added to complement its touring credentials. Also, it gets a decent 170 mm of ground clearance. Himalayan gets a smaller 15-litre fuel tank but has a taller 220 mm ground clearance. 

In terms of cycle parts, the Himalayan rolls on the 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel shod with dual-sport rubber, while the TRK only gets the standard 17-inch wheels on either end. What's common on both bikes is the 800 mm seat height. 

Other competition bikes in the same segment include the BMW G310 GS and the KTM 250 Adventure.

 

  • First Published Date : 16 Dec 2021, 02:37 PM IST