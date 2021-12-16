Benelli TRK 251 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price, specs, features compared

Fulfilling its commitment to provide more affordable models for the Indian market, Benelli, earlier on Thursday rolled out the new TRK 251 adventure motorcycle in India. The new ADV has been priced at ₹2.51 lakh (ex-showroom) and aimed primarily at the customer base of the Royal Enfield Himalayan which is already a very well-established product.

It is also slightly lower priced at ₹2.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

While the new TRK 251 gets a 250cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine. The engine has been rated to churn out 25.8 PS of peak power at 9250 rpm and 21.1 Nm of peak torque at 8000 rpm. On the other hand, the Himalayan gets a much bigger displacement 411 cc engine responsible for delivering 24.3 PS of power at 6,500rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque at 4,500rpm. While the Benelli gets a 6-speed transmission, the Himalayan comes fitted to a 5-speed transmission unit.

One of the key highlights of the new TRK 251 is its huge 18-litre fuel tank which as per Benelli has been added to complement its touring credentials. Also, it gets a decent 170 mm of ground clearance. Himalayan gets a smaller 15-litre fuel tank but has a taller 220 mm ground clearance.

In terms of cycle parts, the Himalayan rolls on the 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel shod with dual-sport rubber, while the TRK only gets the standard 17-inch wheels on either end. What's common on both bikes is the 800 mm seat height.

Other competition bikes in the same segment include the BMW G310 GS and the KTM 250 Adventure.