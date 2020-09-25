Benelli launches low EMI scheme for Imperiale 400 to boost festive season sales

Benelli India has introduced a low EMI scheme for its popular modern-classic offering, Imperiale 400 BS 6. Within the offer, the bike will be available for purchase at a monthly installment plan of just ₹4,999. The company has announced that up to 85% funding on the bike is also available. The minimum booking amount that a customer has to pay for the bike starts from as low as ₹6,000.

The updated Imperiale BS 6 was launched in the country a few weeks back. It is the only BS 6-complaint model in the company's portfolio currently. It has been priced at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) which is around 20,000 more than the previous BS 4-compliant model.

Apart from a cleaner engine, rest of the motorcycle remains the same. Despite the changes, the bike continues to deliver 20.7 PS of maximum power and 29 Nm of peak torque from its 374 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected unit.

On the outside, the Imperiale 400 sports a very retro classic, almost vintage styling with a round headlamp, a peanut-shaped fuel tank, spoke wheels, a peashooter exhaust, and chrome highlights.

It sports halogen lightning and dual analogue clocks featuring a tiny LCD dash. The suspension setup on the bike includes telescopic front forks and dual springs at the rear. The braking is handles by disc brakes at both the ends which are assisted by a dual-channel ABS setup.

It is available in three paint schemes - silver, red and black. It is a direct rival to the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Jawa Standard.

Speaking on the announcement of the new scheme, Vikas Jhabakh, MD, Benelli India, said "We are delighted to offer a customised solution for our customers to ensure that the Imperiale 400 is well within their reach. Festivities are auspicious occasions for everyone to fulfil their dreams."