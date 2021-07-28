Atumobile's Atum 1.0 cafe racer electric bike receives design patent

The Hyderabad-based electric vehicle start-up Atumobile has received a designed patent for its Atum1.0 e-bike which went on sale in the Indian market on October 5th, 2020.

The company says its new e-bike has been aimed at a younger set of audience and thus features a very sporty riding stance. The new patent has been issued for the bike's design that includes a naked cafe-racer inspired structure, best-in-class 14-litre storage capacity tank and low-slung handlebar delivering a sportier riding geometry.

On receiving the Design Patent, Vamsi Gaddam, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Atumobile Pvt. Ltd. said, “This is a testimony to Atumobile’s R&D team which is constantly working on bettering customer convenience and experience. Our target audience which comprises of both youth and the mid-aged people between the age-group of 15-45, are loving the unique design and the customer feedback has been quite satisfying."

The bike features a lithium-ion battery pack that charges its electric motor. It is capable of attaining a full charge in just 5 hours and delivers a range of 100 kmph in a single charge, as per the company. The battery is offered with a 1-year warranty.

The battery-powered motorcycle has been priced from ₹55,000 and is available across the majority of the Indian metro cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru, including other.

The company claims that e-bike has 'generated widespread interest' in the market since its launch, but the bookings numbers speak a different story. As per the EV maker, the e-bike has received just over 850 bookings since the price announcement.