Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Atumobile's Atum 1.0 cafe racer electric bike receives design patent
Atum1.0 electric bike has been priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55,000.

Atumobile's Atum 1.0 cafe racer electric bike receives design patent

1 min read . 04:59 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Atumobile Atum1.0 e-bike went on sale in the Indian market on October 5th, 2020.
  • Atum1.0 electric bike has been priced from 55,000 and is available across the majority of the Indian metro cities.

  • First Published Date : 28 Jul 2021, 04:44 PM IST

The Hyderabad-based electric vehicle start-up Atumobile has received a designed patent for its Atum1.0 e-bike which went on sale in the Indian market on October 5th, 2020.

The company says its new e-bike has been aimed at a younger set of audience and thus features a very sporty riding stance. The new patent has been issued for the bike's design that includes a naked cafe-racer inspired structure, best-in-class 14-litre storage capacity tank and low-slung handlebar delivering a sportier riding geometry.

(Also Read: Your pizza might be delivered on this electric bike soon in India)

On receiving the Design Patent, Vamsi Gaddam, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Atumobile Pvt. Ltd. said, “This is a testimony to Atumobile’s R&D team which is constantly working on bettering customer convenience and experience. Our target audience which comprises of both youth and the mid-aged people between the age-group of 15-45, are loving the unique design and the customer feedback has been quite satisfying."

(Also Read: BMW unveils concept cargo bike and e-scooter, but will not go for production)

The bike features a lithium-ion battery pack that charges its electric motor. It is capable of attaining a full charge in just 5 hours and delivers a range of 100 kmph in a single charge, as per the company. The battery is offered with a 1-year warranty.

The battery-powered motorcycle has been priced from 55,000 and is available across the majority of the Indian metro cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru, including other.

The company claims that e-bike has 'generated widespread interest' in the market since its launch, but the bookings numbers speak a different story. As per the EV maker, the e-bike has received just over 850 bookings since the price announcement.