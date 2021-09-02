Aprilia RS 660, Aprilia RSV4 launched in India. Check prices, specs

Piaggio India has launched its new range of superbikes in the country including Aprilia RS 660, Aprilia RSV4, Tuono 660, Tuono V4 and the iconic Moto Guzzi V85TT. While the all-new Aprilia RS 660 has been priced at ₹13.39 lakh, the and Tuono 660 comes for ₹13.09 lakh. The Aprilia RSV4 has been priced at ₹23.69 lakh, the Tuono V4 gets a price tag of ₹20.66 lakh and the MotoGuzzi V85TT comes for ₹15.40 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).All the new motorbikes from Piaggio India will be available for customers across all its Motoplex dealerships across the country. Similar Bikes Aprilia Tuono 660 ₹10,00,000*Onwards Add to compare Bmw Motorrad F 700 ₹10,00,000*Onwards Add to compare Harley Davidson Iron 1200 ₹10,00,000*Onwards Add to compare Ktm 890 Duke R ₹10,00,000*Onwards Add to compare

"The newly-launched superbikes have attracted a massive following in India and all over the world. Keeping in mind the evolving lifestyle of the Indian consumer, we aim to offer them new riding experience," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director at Piaggio India.Aprilia RS 660:

The Aprilia RS660 features sporty ergonomics and a full-fairing design. Some of its exterior features include twin-pod LED headlight at the front, a digital instrument cluster, split-style seats, and a compact exhaust cannister. It sources power from a 660cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that is capable of pushing out 100 bhp of power at 10,500rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. The transmission option includes a 6-speed gearbox.Aprilia RSV4:The new 2021 Aprilia RSV4 has received a slightly higher displacement engine as well as updated electronics and instrumentation. The new RSV4 has received fresh styling elements from the middleweight RS 660. The company claims that the new RSV4 model gets a more aggressive design contributing to an 'extremely low aerodynamic resistance coefficient'. One of the most prominent design updates on the superbike includes relocated winglets which are integrated onto the fairing. At the heart of the bike sits a 1099 cc motor which produces 214 bhp at 13,000 rpm and 125 Nm at 10,500rpm.Tuono V4:Tuono V4 gets a 1077cc motor that churns out 173 bhp of power and 121 Nm of twist. It rivals the likes of the BMW S 1000XR.