This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >
Auto >
Two-wheelers >
47 NSG commandos embark on Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama in 15 Tata #Dark Harriers
47 NSG commandos embark on Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama in 15 Tata #Dark Harriers
47 NSG commandos will cover the length and breadth of India in 15 Tata Harrier SUVs.
The rally commemorates the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.
On the occasion of ‘Gandhi Jayanti’, an elite group of 47 National Security Guard (NSG) commandos started the ‘Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama’ rally in 15 Tata #Dark Harrier SUVs. The rally commemorates the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, as per a press note shared by Tata Motors.
The #Dark Harrier's ‘tough and rugged’ looks resonate with the edgy personas of the black cat commandos, says Tata Motors. And the company is proud to be the NSG’s vehicle of choice in this expedition.
The landmark rally was flagged off by Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs, Government of India. The convoy will be driven through 18 prominent cities and covering a distance of 7500 km, in less than a month.
Starting from the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, the ‘Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama’ will tour India’s major war memorials and monuments through Agra, Jamshedpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Varanasi, Bodh Gaya, Bhubaneshwar, Berhampur, Vizag, Vijaywada, Hyderabad, Ongole, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hublii, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur.
Tata Motors has recently announced the launch of XTA+ variants for its Harrier SUV. The XTA+ variant of the SUV comes with 6-speed automatic gearbox and a panoramic sunroof. (More details here)