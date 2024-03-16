2024 Honda Africa Twin design patent filed. Check what's different

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has filed a new design patent for the 2024 Africa Twin in India. The company updated the standard Africa Twin as well as the Sports variant. While a design patent does not mean that the launch of the 2024 Africa Twin is confirmed in the Indian market, there is a possibility that the brand will launch the updated adventure tourers in the near future.

For 2024, the biggest update cosmetically is to the headlamp setup as Honda has revised the internal elements. There are only two colour schemes on offer - Matt Ballistic Black Metallic, and Pearl Glare White.

The model that is on sale in Europe comes with a seat height that is adjustable between 835 mm and 855 mm. However, the India-spec model got a lower seat version which could adjust between 810 mm and 830 mm so that it is accessible to more riders.

Being an adventure tourer, the motorcycle continues to come with a tall windscreen to protect the rider from windblast, a large fuel tank, a bash plate and spoked wheels.

Powering the 2024 Africa Twin is a 1,084 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that puts out 100.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 112 Nm at 5,500 rpm, which has been increased from 103 Nm. The gearbox options on duty are a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

In terms of hardware, the Africa Twin gets 45 mm upside down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. The suspension hardware is sourced from Showa. Braking duties are performed by discs in the front as well as at the rear. The front wheel measures 19 inches while the rear one is an 18-inch unit. They are wrapped in 110/80 front and 150/70 tyres respectively.

