2023 India Bike Week dates announced, to be held on December 8-9 in Goa

India Bike Week, the country’s largest motorcycle festival, is all set to return this year and organisers have announced the dates for the same. India Bike Week 2023 celebrates its 10th edition this year and will be held between December 8 and 9, in Goa. The motorcycle festival has always been native to the beach state, barring the 2021 edition that was held in Lonavla, owing to the COVID-19 norms.

The 10th edition of India Bike Week promises to be bigger and better. Organised by Seventy EMG, expect to see live music performances, racing competitions, modified machines, workshops, seminars, meet and greets, and more. The event is known for curating some of the best motorcycle activities including the group parades as well as talks by some esteemed motorcyclists from India and the world.

IBW 2023 will also hold its famous ‘Chai Pakoda’ rides across the country, which are essentially group rides in 20 cities, leading up to the main two-day festival. The Chai Pakoda rides are scheduled to begin on September 17, 2023. Details on tickets will be announced soon.

