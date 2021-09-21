Top Sections
The new Yamaha R15 V4.0 weighs 142 kgs (kerb).

2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0 launched in India; gets Traction Control, Quick Shifter

1 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2021, 11:51 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • 2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0 has received a fully revamped styling that takes inspiration from the newly Yamaha YZF-R7.

  • The YZF-R15 V4.0 has received a host of new features including a new LCD display, Bluetooth Connectivity, Traction Control, and Quick Shifter. 
  • The new R15 V4.0 weighs 142 kgs (kerb). 

Yamaha Motor India on Tuesday announced the launch of the new YZF-R15 V4.0 in the country. India is the first country in the world to have received the new-generation R15. The bike has been priced from 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

With the latest generation change, the motorcycle has been updated from skin to bone. The new motorcycle has received a host of updated features including a Traction Control System (TCS) as well as a Quick Shifter, these features are generally found only on the higher, and much premium set of superbikes. 

On the outside, the bike has also received a fully revamped styling that takes inspiration from the newly Yamaha YZF-R7. The new front fascia has been created to give it a big bike look and improved aerodynamics. 

Apart from the new R15, the company has also introduced the new Aerox 155 maxi-scooter in India. 

 

  • First Published Date : 21 Sep 2021, 11:38 AM IST