2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0 launched in India; gets Traction Control, Quick Shifter

Yamaha Motor India on Tuesday announced the launch of the new YZF-R15 V4.0 in the country. India is the first country in the world to have received the new-generation R15. The bike has been priced from ₹1.68 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

With the latest generation change, the motorcycle has been updated from skin to bone. The new motorcycle has received a host of updated features including a Traction Control System (TCS) as well as a Quick Shifter, these features are generally found only on the higher, and much premium set of superbikes.

On the outside, the bike has also received a fully revamped styling that takes inspiration from the newly Yamaha YZF-R7. The new front fascia has been created to give it a big bike look and improved aerodynamics.

Apart from the new R15, the company has also introduced the new Aerox 155 maxi-scooter in India.