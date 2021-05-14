2021 Yamaha XSR125: Key highlights of the neo-retro commuter

Yamaha revealed the new XSR125 neo-retro two-wheeler for the European market a few days back. The company has also rolled out a video (below) throwing light on the bike's closer details.

The XSR125 will be placed lower than the already present XSR155 motorcycle and will be based on the same engine platform as Yamaha's popular MT-125 and R125 bikes.

City oriented riding dynamics:

The new XSR125 packs a range of features that make it an ideal motorcycle for a fun and comfortable daily ride. Its wide handlebars, upright riding position, and swept-back footpegs contribute to giving it a sporty yet comfort-oriented ride. In addition to that, it also features a flat tuck and roll seat that is likely to complement the bike's overall rider-friendly dynamics.

Exterior design:

The new XSR125 carries the same looks and design as the bigger XSR155.

It gets a circular headlamp residing inside a black dipped outer housing. Down below sits USD front forks and body-coloured fender. The fuel tank sports a black strip which adds to a sportier appeal on the bike. It then gels-in with a tuck and roll single seat and there is also a small-sized circular tail light that contributes to its neo-retro appeal.

In terms of dimensions, the XSR125 is close to 10 mm taller than the bigger XSR155 bike.

Engine and specifications:

At the heart of the bike sits a 125cc single-cylinder engine. The same engine also powers the company's other bikes such as the R125 and the MT-125. This powertrain has been rated to develop 15 PS of power and 11.5 Nm of peak torque. And comes with a 6-speed manual transmission.

India launch:

Yamaha Motor India might not introduce the XSR125 in the country anytime soon. Currently, it has its eyes set on the upcoming launch of the FZ-X motorcycle.