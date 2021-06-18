Yamaha rides in 2021 FZ-X motorcycle in India at 1.16 lakh

Yamaha Motor India on Friday announced the launch of the new FZ-X motorcycle. The bike has been priced at ₹1.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

It has been introduced in two variants. While the base variant has been priced ₹1.16 lakh, the higher trim that gets the 'Yamaha Motorcycle Connect' has been priced at ₹1.19 lakh. (Both prices are ex-showroom).

On the outside, the new FZ-X takes a neo-retro approach to attract a younger set of enthusiasts. It sports a very lively exterior design and body panels. There is a tall front suspension setup with a high-placed rider seat. In addition, it also gets a range of colour options.

With the launch of the FZ-X, Yamaha now has yet another product in its popular FZ series of bikes. The new FZ-X gets the same engine as the FZ-FI motorcycle. Some of its key features include a fully digital instrument panel with Bluetooth connectivity, disc brakes, alloy wheels, a single step-up seat, and LED lights.

It measures 2,020mm in length, 785mm in width and 1,115mm in height. In comparison, the FZS-FI spans 1,990mm x 780mm x 1,080mm in terms of length, width, and height figures.