2021 BMW M 1000 RR launched in India starting from 42 lakh

2021 BMW M 1000 RR launched in India starting from ₹42 lakh1 min read . 12:52 PM IST
- Thanks to the M badge, the BMW M 1000 RR receives a host of performance-oriented upgrades along with the more alluring exterior paint and graphics.
BMW Motorrad on Thursday launched the new 'M Performance' variant of its flagship sportbike S 1000 RR in India. While the standard M 1000 RR has been priced at ₹42 lakh (ex-showroom), there is also an even higher-spec variant present - the M 1000 RR Competition which costs ₹45 lakh (ex-showroom). For the record, this is the first time a BMW motorcycle has received the M treatment as this is usually reserved only for the BMW sports cars.
Goes without saying, thanks to the M badge, the motorcycle receives a host of performance-oriented upgrades along with the more alluring exterior paint and graphics. It is available in a choice of three colours - Light White, Racing Blue Metallic and Racing Red colours.
(See more images of new M 1000 RR here)
Mr. Vikram Pawah, President BMW Group India, said, “The all-new BMW M 1000 RR is born on the racetrack and stands for absolute dedication and the will to perform. Based on BMW M philosophy it is built with passion and offers pure racing technology for the highest performance demands in motorsport and adrenaline-driven perfectionists on the road."
The new sport bike from BMW Motorrad India will be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU), and it can be booked at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships from Thursday onwards.