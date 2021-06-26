In Pics: Skoda Kushaq first drive review
8 Photos
Skoda Kushaq is the production version of the Vision IN show model displayed at the Auto Expo 2020. The upcoming Volswagen Taigun will closely follow the Kushaq in terms of engineering and technology. Kushaq from Skoda could be a serious challenge to the established compact SUV players in India.
1/8Skoda Kushaq is the first mid-size SUV from the Czech carmaker in India and is looking at creating a strong space for itself in the segment.
2/8To be offered with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engines, Kushaq will come in three variants and with as many transmission choices.
3/8The 10-inch infotainment screen is perfect in terms of its placement and response to touch. It offers large 3D navigation, showcases vehicle statistics, can be used for audio controls as well as to access apps that Skoda is offering free - four for now. Piano black finish on parts of the dashboard and on the center console bring up the premium quotient.
4/8Kushaq's boot isn't the biggest in the segment but the 60:40 split of the rear seats can open up options.
5/8The semi-digital driver display, however, looks a bit mismatched and slightly outdated considering what is on offer in cars even in lower segments.
6/8Kushaq gets LED tail lights that appear like a modern rendition of a stone axe. Skoda describes it as crystalline tail lamps and it does look smart on the over all rear profile of the SUV..
7/8Skoda doesn't go overboard with either the feature list or the styling inside the Kushaq but instead, manages to offer a space that is well appointed and pleasing to the senses. For most parts anyway.
8/8Kushaq has large windows, gets an armrest with cupholders and while three abreast may not be very comfortable, the seats do fold in 60:40 ratio to add to the 385 litres of boot space.
