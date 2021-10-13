Top Sections
In Pics: 2022 KTM RC 200 launched in India

5 Photos . Updated: 13 Oct 2021, 08:38 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • KTM has introduced the 2nd-gen RC 200 sports bike in the Indian market. 
  • The new RC200 has been priced at 2,08,717 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is the same price as the outgoing model.

1/5The new-gen RC200 has gained a new chassis, improved ergonomics and performance, updated electronics, and Grand Prix-inspired styling.
2/5The new RC200 has been priced at 2,08,717 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi) which is the same price as the outgoing model. The company has also announced that this pricing is introductory, and is likely to increase soon.
3/5Bajaj Auto has initiated the bookings for the updated RC200 in the Indian market at all KTM showrooms.
4/5The India version of the KTM RC200 Gen-2 also comes with an all-new full LED headlamp unit.
5/5KTM has increased fuel tank volume from 9.5 liters to 13.7 liters on the new RC 200. 
  • First Published Date : 13 Oct 2021, 08:38 PM IST