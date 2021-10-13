In Pics: 2022 KTM RC 200 launched in India 5 Photos . Updated: 13 Oct 2021, 08:38 PM IST HT Auto Desk KTM has introduced the 2nd-gen RC 200 sports bike in the Indian market. The new RC200 has been priced at ₹2,08,717 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is the same price as the outgoing model. 1/5The new-gen RC200 has gained a new chassis, improved ergonomics and performance, updated electronics, and Grand Prix-inspired styling. 2/5The new RC200 has been priced at ₹2,08,717 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi) which is the same price as the outgoing model. The company has also announced that this pricing is introductory, and is likely to increase soon. 3/5Bajaj Auto has initiated the bookings for the updated RC200 in the Indian market at all KTM showrooms. 4/5The India version of the KTM RC200 Gen-2 also comes with an all-new full LED headlamp unit. 5/5KTM has increased fuel tank volume from 9.5 liters to 13.7 liters on the new RC 200.