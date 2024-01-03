Check out top highlights of KTM RC 200

KTM RC 200 has been very popular motorcycle in the Indian market
It sits between the RC 125 and RC 390 in the lineup.
The RC 200 uses a 199.5 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine.
It puts out 24 bhp and 19 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.
The motorcycle is available in two colour options and a special GP Edition.
It gets all LED lighting and a digital instrument cluster that shows plenty of information.
The fuel efficiency of the engine is expected to be between 30 to 35 kmpl
The trellis frame is suspended by 43 mm inverted WP Apex in the front and a monoshock at the rear.
Braking duties are done by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer