Home Auto News World’s Fastest Charging Ev? This Cargo Two Wheeler Goes From 0 100% In 15 Mins

World’s fastest charging EV? This cargo two-wheeler goes from 0-100% in 15 mins

Commercial electric vehicle maker Altigreen has partnered with Exponent Energy to launch a new variant of its three-wheeler cargo EV neEV at a starting price of 3,55,000. The new variant, called neEV Tez, features an 8.2kWh battery pack, which is a proprietary battery by Exponent built using regular LFP cell chemistry. The cargo EV two-wheeler neEV Tez delivers a range of 98 kilometres on a single charge while its city drive range is of 85 kilometres.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Jan 2023, 14:04 PM
The neEV Tez gets a vehicle warranty of five years or one lakh kilometres.

The speciality of the vehicle is that it can charge from 0 to 100% in 15 minutes at Exponent's e-pump charging network, and the company claims that this makes it the world’s fastest charging electric vehicle. The neEV Tez gets a vehicle warranty of five years or one lakh kilometres and an unprecedented battery warranty of five years or 1.56 lakh kilometres.

Both Altigreen and Exponent, earlier in August 2022, had announced their partnership for developing rapid charging for electric vehicles and neEV Tez is the first product to emerge out of this partnership. It features Exponent's proprietary liquid-cooled battery that delivers 0-100% charge within 15 minutes thanks to the e-pump that provides 600A of current to the e-battery.

NeEV Tez has been designed keeping in mind all business owners having a single vehicle to aggregators with 1000s of vehicles in the logistics space. The company aims to deploy 2,000 neEV Tezs as part of the first phase of commercialization in Bengaluru while Exponent aims to deploy at least 100 e-pumps in every city that it operates in, starting with Bengaluru.

Altigreen neEV cargo EVs have been indigenously built keeping in mind the country's road conditions and temperature. They have been built keeping in mind intercity and intracity transportation. These crago EVs are now available in three variants – the High Deck, the Low Deck, and Tez.

First Published Date: 10 Jan 2023, 14:01 PM IST
