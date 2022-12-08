Which carmakers have increased prices of models from January?

Various automakers such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Renault, Kia, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki have announced plans to hike the prices of their vehicles from January in order to partially offset the impact of rising input costs. Almost every single OEM has put the blame on factors such as rising input costs, inflation and regulatory obligations.

1 The country's largest carmaker is all set to increase the prices of its passenger vehicle range from January. The company informed that there are cost pressures owing to overall inflation and recent regulatory requirements which has made passing on some of the impact to customers ‘imperative’.

2 Audi has confirmed an increase of up to 1.7 per cent across its complete model range. The company said that the price correction is affected as a result of the rising supply-chain-related input and operational costs. The new price range is directed at maintaining the premium price positioning of the brand.

3 Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will be increasing the ex-showroom prices of its entire model range by up to 5 per cent. This has been done to off-set the inflationary pressure and constant rise in input cost. Depending on the model, the price increase would be different.

5 Kia India is all set to increase prices of its models across its lineup including models such as Seltos, Sonet, Carens, Carnival and EV6 from January next year. This is the first major price hike from the carmaker since April this year. Incidentally, this will be the third hike for its three-row offering Carens within a year since its launch in February this year.

6 Tata Motors is looking to increase the prices of its passenger vehicles from next month so as to make its range of cars compliant with the stricter emission norms which are set to come into effect from April 1 next year. The revision in prices is meant to offset the impact of commodity prices, which have remained high for the most part of the year.

