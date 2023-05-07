Watch: Passenger records aircraft crashing on highway; those aboard walk away

Aircrafts crashing down, unfortunately, is common news but what happened recently in Panama, Central America, is frightening and weird at the same time. A small four-seater aircraft lost control midway due to mechanical failure and came crashing down, landing on a highway, Newsroom Panama reported. A video of the incident has surfaced online and the unconventional part is that the event was recorded by a passenger on-board.

As soon as the aircraft hit the highway and came to a stall, those on board simply picked up their stuff and walked away. They were treated for minor injuries later. However, the aircraft sustained major damages as it broke in half just behind the cabin. Though the age of the aircraft is not known, the particular Cessna 172 model dates back to 1955.

Also Read : Scary: Race car lands in spectator area after high-speed crash during WEC

The aircraft was returning from Guna Yala, a province on the country's northeast coast , and it is not clear whether Panama City was its final destination. The video also cuts into the aircraft's interior where fellow passengers can be seen terrified by the incident.

As per local news reports, the pilot was apparently attempting to land on a wider road to the right, as the road ahead had a bridge right in the aircraft's glide slope. The fall seems to be from a low altitude, which explains why those on board were fortunate enough to be alive.

Twitter users appreciated the pilot for his way of handling the aircraft after the mechanical issues occurred. One said, “He did exactly what he should've done by flying it all the way through the crash - heard the slightest hint of a stall warning right before the impact. Considering the circumstances, he did a great job." Another wrote, “A good landing imo! A few screams, a few scratches here and there, and on top of that they still walked home with their luggage! Good."

First Published Date: