Story in pics: Traffic jam due to Chandigarh-Manali Highway blockage

Chandigarh-Manali highway remained closed for almost 24 hours
This happened due to landslides triggered by continuous rains in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district
The 70-km Mandi-Pandoh-Kullu stretch of the highway at the Khotinallah near Aut was blocked
It left hundreds of tourist stranded on roads at places like Dadaur, Balh, Danotu, etc
The image shows vehicles stuck in traffic jam on the Chandigarh-Manali national highway
The image shows people waiting and passing time during the Chandigarh-Manali Highway blockage
Tourists visiting Himachal still need to be careful for the next few days
MeT department has forecast heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning between June 28 and July 1
The traffic and tourist police of the state has already issued an advisory