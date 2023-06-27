Story in pics: Traffic jam due to Chandigarh-Manali Highway blockage

Jun 27, 2023

Chandigarh-Manali highway remained closed for almost 24 hours 

 This happened due to landslides triggered by continuous rains in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district

The 70-km Mandi-Pandoh-Kullu stretch of the highway at the Khotinallah near Aut was blocked

It left hundreds of tourist stranded on roads at places like Dadaur, Balh, Danotu, etc

The image shows vehicles stuck in traffic jam on the Chandigarh-Manali national highway

The image shows people waiting and passing time during the Chandigarh-Manali Highway blockage

Tourists visiting Himachal still need to be careful for the next few days

MeT department has forecast heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning between June 28 and July 1

The traffic and tourist police of the state has already issued an advisory
 It has asked people to avoid unnecessary travel and not to venture into rivers and drain sites
