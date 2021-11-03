Watch: Motorist drives sedan over cop car after being tased

A video of a Hyundai Sonata that drove over a police car's hood has surfaced on the internet and has garnered some significant attention. The incident took place in Brooklyn after police officials found a white Sonata parked in a no-parking area in Crown Heights, with three people inside the car.

When the officers approached the car, they could smelled marijuana and directed the driver to step out of the car, local media reported. Following the order, as soon as the driver came out of the car, the passenger sitting on the front seat allegedly jumped on the driver's seat and took over the steering wheel. An officer fired a Taser at the person twice, however, that did not deter the individual and he put the car at full throttle hitting the rear of a parked car.

(Also read | Watch: To test faith in God, driver overspeeds; crashes into multiple cars)

Following this, the individual slammed into the side of the parked police cruiser and then forcing the car onto two wheels, drove over the hood of the police car, before finally coming down back on the pavement. New York Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Jessica McRorie reportedly said in a statement that the individual, while trying to flee the location, struck other parked cars and drove over the front of the police vehicle.

(Also read | To run from police, thief takes Land Rover Discovery onto train tracks)

Though the police later found the Sonata three blocks away, the driver fled, Carscoops reported. The person initially stopped by the officials was found to have fraudulent credit cards and a credit card skimming device, and has been charged.