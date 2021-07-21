Watch: Car comes flying from nearby overpass as motorist drives on highway in US

In a horrific road incident captured on the dashcam of a sedan, a car came flying from across the overpass and landed right in front of the sedan while it was moving on a highway in the US. The incident was as dramatic as a scripted Hollywood scene, complete with whole lot of screaming in the background.

The vehicle that came flying from across the overpass is airborne for a while, for around 80-feet, before slamming into the road below. It takes a few spins on the road before coming to rest. The airborne vehicle has a layer of smoke around it which becomes even more dense when the vehicle drops on the ground. The front of the vehicle seems have taken most of the damage as the front bumper gets detached from the hood.

Once the dense smoky layer clears and the crashed car is clearly visible, the footage shows it lying on its roof while a detached part of the front fascia lies at a distance. The belly of the car can still be seen emitting smoke.

Meanwhile, the dashcam also recorded the audio of the passengers inside the sedan that stopped on the highway after the other car flew into its way. Their screaming shows that they are quite shocked with what they saw. One of the women can be heard comforting the other. The three passengers, including one male member then decide to call '911' helpline and narrate the incident. The woman can be heard saying, "A car fell off the highway."

Later, a few witnesses can be rushing rushing towards the crashed vehicle and checking for the passenger(s) inside. Apparently, there was a woman behind the wheels at the time of the crash who managed to survive the accident, CarScoops reported. However, it is unclear what was the intensity of injuries she suffered.