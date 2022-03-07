Watch: Airless tyres that you can make at home? DIY guide gives a glimpse

Cars have come a long, long way in terms of exterior styling, cabin features, powertrain options and sheer comfort levels. But one aspect that hasn't seen much mass-market radical change are the tyres on which passenger vehicles base everything on. Sure there are smart tyres and tubeless tyres, tyres for better mileage and for enhanced performance.

But essentially, the four foundations on which a car does everything else has remained as is over the years. For how long though? Because say hello to an airless tyre that doesn't just look out-worldly but can also be possibly made right at home using materials available at your neighborhood supermarket.

UK's Driven Media recently posted a video on Youtube showcasing this DIY airless tyre that is as capable, if not more, than conventional tyres. But just how do the folks go about making one?

The 14-inch steel rims come from a Ford Modeo from yesteryears, 15 chunks of water pipes, several smaller pieces of pipes to control vibration and a number of nuts and bolts to put the entire ensemble together.

For tests, the wheels were fitted onto a Caterham Seven test vehicle which weighs in at around 800 kilos, not the heaviest but no featherweight either. In the video, the car fitted with the custom airless wheels can be seen being put to a number of tests. It is observed that while at controlled speeds, the wheels fare well, the ride gets significantly more bumpy because - among other reasons - the wheel isn't precisely circular. But what is perhaps the most significant highlight is also one that is most obvious. The car passes through a bed of nails without much care. After all, no air means no puncture, right?

The aireless tyres may appear ungainly but considering that these are part of at-home project, the performance is mighty impressive. The tests also come at a time when many international tyre brands like Michelin are actually developing airless tyres for mass-scale use.

