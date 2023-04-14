Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Want To Buy A Fortuner? Toyota Launches Wow, An Online Retail Sales Platform

Want to buy a Fortuner? Toyota launches WoW, an online retail sales platform

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Apr 2023, 15:21 PM
Follow us on:

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday announced the launch of its online retail sales platform called Wheels on Web or WoW in Bengaluru. In a press statement, Toyota informed that WoW would enable potential customers to book, purchase and get delivery of their preferred Toyota models from their preferred location.

File photo of Toyota Fortuner. Image has been used for representational purpose.

Toyota says that WoW would be a one-stop platform which would also allow for a potential customers to virtually check out car exteriors, interiors, colour, and variants. Additionals like accessories, service packages and extended warranty can also be accessed through the platform. Post booking, a number of finance options may be selected to complete the transaction while WoW would also provide real-time information of the status of the booking.

The main driving factor behind the launch of the platform, according to Toyota, is the fact that the company has seen increased digital traction in recent times with e-bookings rising by 20 times when compared to past years. “Our objective here is to provide value-added services to enable convenient car purchasing processes, facilitating end-to-end transaction including secured online payments as a one-stop-shop. With the availability of our varied models on this platform, we are confident of meeting the growing needs of the consumers at large," said Atul Sood, Vice-President of Marketing and Strategic Sales at TKM.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual | 10.01 kmpl
₹29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Hycross
1987 cc | Petrol | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
₹18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
1490 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 27.97 kmpl | 91 bhp
₹15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Vellfire
2494 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 16.35 kmpl
₹87 - 89.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Gloster
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Mg 4 Ev
₹30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The digital platform is open for all models that TKM offers in India at present. The portfolio includes the likes of Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hilux, among others.

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2023, 15:21 PM IST
TAGS: Innova Crysta Fortuner Fortuner Toyota
Put your advertising savvy to the test and recognize the famous taglines
PLAY NOW
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS